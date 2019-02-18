PEEBLES, Roy:
|
On Friday, February 15, 2019. Loved partner and sailing companion of Nan Heggie and loved husband of the late Jean Burns. Friend of the late Eric and Jo Brewin Brown, Denis and Heather Hamilton and their families. Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019