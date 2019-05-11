Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy KNIGHT. View Sign Death Notice



(14th CMT #784722) On May 5, 2019, peacefully at Holmwood, Rangiora, three days short of his 83rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Tina, Christine and Nigel, Trish, and Andrew and Lisa, loved granddad of George, Jake; Emma; Daniel; Kathryn; and Joshua.

'Always in our hearts.'

Special thanks to all the staff at Holmwood for all the wonderful love and care given to Roy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roy Knight, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Roy's wishes a private family service has been held.







KNIGHT, Roy Edward:(14th CMT #784722) On May 5, 2019, peacefully at Holmwood, Rangiora, three days short of his 83rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Tina, Christine and Nigel, Trish, and Andrew and Lisa, loved granddad of George, Jake; Emma; Daniel; Kathryn; and Joshua.'Always in our hearts.'Special thanks to all the staff at Holmwood for all the wonderful love and care given to Roy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roy Knight, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Roy's wishes a private family service has been held. Published in The Press on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers