KNIGHT, Roy Edward:
(14th CMT #784722) On May 5, 2019, peacefully at Holmwood, Rangiora, three days short of his 83rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Tina, Christine and Nigel, Trish, and Andrew and Lisa, loved granddad of George, Jake; Emma; Daniel; Kathryn; and Joshua.
'Always in our hearts.'
Special thanks to all the staff at Holmwood for all the wonderful love and care given to Roy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roy Knight, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Roy's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019