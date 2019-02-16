WEIR, Ross Graham:
Ross' family wishes to sincerely thank all those who attended his funeral, sent messages of condolence, baked and cooked meals, sent flowers, made donations, watched online and generally supported the family through our sudden loss. There are many people we didn't get to speak to at the funeral and many addresses are unknown so please accept this as an acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude. We also wish to acknowledge the sympathetic and professional attendance of the Akaroa Emergency Services.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019