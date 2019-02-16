Acknowledgment

WEIR, Ross Graham:

Ross' family wishes to sincerely thank all those who attended his funeral, sent messages of condolence, baked and cooked meals, sent flowers, made donations, watched online and generally supported the family through our sudden loss. There are many people we didn't get to speak to at the funeral and many addresses are unknown so please accept this as an acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude. We also wish to acknowledge the sympathetic and professional attendance of the Akaroa Emergency Services.



Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers