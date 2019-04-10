TEMPLETON,
Ross Raymond:
On April 4, 2019, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 81 years, much loved father, father-in-law, and grandfather who will be sadly missed.
"RIP Trammy"
Special thanks to all the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for the tremendous care and respect shown to Ross. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ross Templeton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Ross' wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019