MARKS, Ross:
On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Parklands Hospital surrounded by family, aged 74 years. Treasured and adored husband of Carolyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Penny; and Jeremy and Sara. Loved Grandad of Jonty, and Annabelle; Evie, and Abigail. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bruce and the late Sally and their family. Loved son of the late Marjorie and Reg. Special thanks to the staff in the Kauri Ward, Parklands Hospital, for their special care of Ross. Messages to the Marks family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury can be made online at bit.ly/rmarks0406 or at the service. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Saturday, June 8 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019