CLEVERLEY, Ross William:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross CLEVERLEY.
(RNZAF retired) On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved father of Lara, Nessa, Marina, Vaughan, Sacha, and their partners; Dearly love Grampa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend of Joan, and a much loved friend to many, and all the neighbourhood cats. Messages may be addressed to the Cleverley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart Kids Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rwcleverley1903 and at the service. A Celebration of Ross' life will be held in the Wigram Base Hotel, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Hornby, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 26, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019