Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross CLEVERLEY. View Sign



(RNZAF retired) On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved father of Lara, Nessa, Marina, Vaughan, Sacha, and their partners; Dearly love Grampa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend of Joan, and a much loved friend to many, and all the neighbourhood cats. Messages may be addressed to the Cleverley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart Kids Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rwcleverley1903 and at the service. A Celebration of Ross' life will be held in the Wigram Base Hotel, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Hornby, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 26, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Sydenham Cemetery.







CLEVERLEY, Ross William:(RNZAF retired) On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved father of Lara, Nessa, Marina, Vaughan, Sacha, and their partners; Dearly love Grampa of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend of Joan, and a much loved friend to many, and all the neighbourhood cats. Messages may be addressed to the Cleverley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Heart Kids Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rwcleverley1903 and at the service. A Celebration of Ross' life will be held in the Wigram Base Hotel, 14 Henry Wigram Drive, Hornby, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 26, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Sydenham Cemetery. Published in The Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers