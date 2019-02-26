Ross BINNING

  BINNING, Ross: Loved big brother of Lois and...
    - Ross BINNING
    Published in: The Press

BINNING, Ross:
On Friday, February 22, 2019, at Summerset, Wigram, aged 82 years. Most treasured husband of Margaret. Exceptionally loved Dad of Nicky, and Andrea. Adored Pa of Bradley, Jacob, and Laura. Cherished Great-Grandpa of Cody, and Chase. Loved brother of Lois.
Your wings were ready
but our hearts were not.
In lieu of flowers donations to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Binning Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A Celebration of Ross' life will be held in the Head of the Avon Room at the Commodore Airport Hotel, 449 Memorial Avenue, on Saturday, March 2, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
