WITTY, Rosie Isabel:
Isabel died peacefully, her family beside her, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch, on April 2, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allen, much loved mother to Raewyn, Verna and Michael, loving gran to Michael, Michelle, Conway, Erin, Julia and James, and loving great-gran to Joshua, Blake, Taylor, Ruby, Zac, James and Coen. Many thanks to staff at Anthony Wilding for their loving care of Isabel and generous support to her family. At Isabel's request, a private family farewell has been held. Messages may be sent C/- Stewart family, PO Box 5659 Papanui, Christchurch 8542.
