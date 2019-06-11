Rosemary TROTTER

On June 9, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Gordon Trotter, and the late Clem Duncan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and the late Lisa, Eileen (deceased) and Bob Yates, Bill, Mike and Mel, Steve, and Chris, loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosemary Trotter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10.00am, thereafter interment in the Waimairi Cemetery.

