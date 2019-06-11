TROTTER, Rosemary
(formerly Duncan):
On June 9, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Gordon Trotter, and the late Clem Duncan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and the late Lisa, Eileen (deceased) and Bob Yates, Bill, Mike and Mel, Steve, and Chris, loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rosemary Trotter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10.00am, thereafter interment in the Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019