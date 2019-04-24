McKENZIE,
Rosemary Janene (Rose):
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on April 19, 2019. Cherished and loved wife of Tony, Mum of Tracy and Dean, Kylie, and her fur babies Charlie and Archie. Loved Nana to James, Sophie and Kieran. Cherished sister to Denice and Robert. Loved auntie to her nieces and nephews. Respected by Alana, Ben and families. A service celebrating Rose's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance via Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Friday, April 26, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude in memory of Rose would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rjmckenzie1904
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019