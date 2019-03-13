WILLIS, Rosalie Ann
(nee Grant):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Ange, and Karen and John, treasured Nana of Kendall and Taylor; and Jason and Aimee. Special thanks to everyone who took time to look after and care for "our Nana Rose". Messages may be addressed to the Willis family c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Harewood, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019