Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Ange, and Karen and John, treasured Nana of Kendall and Taylor; and Jason and Aimee. Special thanks to everyone who took time to look after and care for "our Nana Rose". Messages may be addressed to the Willis family c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Harewood, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.30pm.







