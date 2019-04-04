Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald WRIGHT. View Sign



Ronald Peter (Ron):

On April 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine, loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Gary Harris and Pete and Tracey. Adored granddad of Jeremy and Georgie, Carl, Abby; Charlotte, Lizzie, Annabelle; great-granddad of Lulu, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding for their love and care. Messages to the Wright family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little River Emergency Services Cadets would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Little River Community Centre, Western Valley Road, Little River, on Monday, April 8, at 2.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Little River Cemetery.







WRIGHT,Ronald Peter (Ron):On April 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine, loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Gary Harris and Pete and Tracey. Adored granddad of Jeremy and Georgie, Carl, Abby; Charlotte, Lizzie, Annabelle; great-granddad of Lulu, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding for their love and care. Messages to the Wright family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little River Emergency Services Cadets would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Little River Community Centre, Western Valley Road, Little River, on Monday, April 8, at 2.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Little River Cemetery. Published in The Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers