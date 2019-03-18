McLEAY,
Ronald Murdoch (Ron):
Passed away at Holly Lea on Saturday, March 16, 2019, aged 91. Husband of Isabel for 66 wonderful years. Loved, respected and generous father and father-in-law of Jillian and Bruce, Peter and the late Lois, Karen and Warren, and Margot and Bill. Brother of Les and sister-in-law Myra, sister-in-law of Betty. Uncle of Denise. Grandfather of Lance, Reuben, Nicholas, and Kirsty; Mathew; Ollie; and Jack, and Molly. A loving great-grandfather and great-uncle. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Holly Lea at 123 Fendalton Road, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019