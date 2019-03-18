Ronald MCLEAY

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "McLEAY, Ronald Murdoch (Ron): Much loved brother-in-law of..."
    - Ronald MCLEAY
    Published in: The Press

McLEAY,
Ronald Murdoch (Ron):
Passed away at Holly Lea on Saturday, March 16, 2019, aged 91. Husband of Isabel for 66 wonderful years. Loved, respected and generous father and father-in-law of Jillian and Bruce, Peter and the late Lois, Karen and Warren, and Margot and Bill. Brother of Les and sister-in-law Myra, sister-in-law of Betty. Uncle of Denise. Grandfather of Lance, Reuben, Nicholas, and Kirsty; Mathew; Ollie; and Jack, and Molly. A loving great-grandfather and great-uncle. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Holly Lea at 123 Fendalton Road, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.