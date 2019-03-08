BARR, Ronald James (Ron):
On March 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of the late Liz, loved father and father-in-law of Rodger and Fonya (Cairns), Jacqui and John Stickells (Perth), and Fiona and Russell Macdonald, treasured Poppa of Hayley; Ryan, and Brad; Joshua, Daniel, and Holly, and a loved Great-Poppa. Loved brother of Alan, Margaret, Janice, and Graeme. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria, and Dr Sandy Barr. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ron Barr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ron will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 8, 2019