Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of the late Liz, loved father and father-in-law of Rodger and Fonya (Cairns), Jacqui and John Stickells (Perth), and Fiona and Russell Macdonald, treasured Poppa of Hayley; Ryan, and Brad; Joshua, Daniel, and Holly, and a loved Great-Poppa. Loved brother of Alan, Margaret, Janice, and Graeme. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria, and Dr Sandy Barr. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ron Barr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ron will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







BARR, Ronald James (Ron):On March 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of the late Liz, loved father and father-in-law of Rodger and Fonya (Cairns), Jacqui and John Stickells (Perth), and Fiona and Russell Macdonald, treasured Poppa of Hayley; Ryan, and Brad; Joshua, Daniel, and Holly, and a loved Great-Poppa. Loved brother of Alan, Margaret, Janice, and Graeme. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria, and Dr Sandy Barr. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ron Barr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ron will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers