MOKE,
Rona Marama (Lorna):
Peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Epeniha, loved and loving mother and mother in-law of Fred, Bianca, Epeniha, Zenn, Angela and Samara, and much adored Nani of Naomi, Kowhai, Karereatua, Terongomaianiwaniwa, Kororia, Te Taonga, Mataatua and Te Puru o te Rangi, and a much loved sister, aunty and friend to many. Lorna will be at The Family Centre, 31 Hampshire Street, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12.00pm, if you would like to pay your respects, with the service to celebrate Lorna's life at 2.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019