DICKSON, Rona
Joyce (formerly Courtney):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 81 years. Daughter of Charles and Annie Dickson, formerly married to the late Brian Courtney. A rare treasure, she will be deeply missed by her children Shannel, Terrence, Stephen, Yolanda and Carmel and by her grandchildren Rebecca and Genevieve and her extended family Richard, Lynda, Jo, Matthew and Simon. A private service was held on Friday June 7. Messages for the family can be sent to 6 Milrose Court, 7608 Lincoln.
Published in The Press from June 11 to June 15, 2019