Roger Humphrey:

On March 7, 2019, suddenly at work, aged 75 years. Most dearly loved and treasured husband of Leonie, most dearly loved and treasured father (Dad) of Wayne, much loved son of the late Raymond and Marjory, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Marjory and John Gillespie, and the late Bob and Pat Broadley, loved son-in-law of the late Horace and Ethel Yaxley, loved brother-in-law of Dennis (deceased), Pat and Pam, Shirley and Ray (both deceased), Fay and Keith, Brian and Jan, Clayton, Sharon and Chris (deceased), Gail and Colin, Paul and Sue, and a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

"Forever in our hearts"

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Bennetts, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Roger will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







