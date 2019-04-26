Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney MELVILLE. View Sign Death Notice





On April 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 49 years, Rodney fought an epic fight but passed away, peacefully, amongst family and friends. Immensely loved husband and soulmate of Kelly Ann. Gigantically loved and cherished Dad of his little Muppet, Elliot. Dearly loved son of Delma, and the late Albert (Bert). Much loved brother of Fiona and a loved brother-in-law. Truly loved son-in-law of John and Sue Baker. Loved and respected friend to many.

Well done, good and

faithful servant.

Messages to the Melville family C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or online tributes to







MELVILLE, Rodney James:On April 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 49 years, Rodney fought an epic fight but passed away, peacefully, amongst family and friends. Immensely loved husband and soulmate of Kelly Ann. Gigantically loved and cherished Dad of his little Muppet, Elliot. Dearly loved son of Delma, and the late Albert (Bert). Much loved brother of Fiona and a loved brother-in-law. Truly loved son-in-law of John and Sue Baker. Loved and respected friend to many.Well done, good andfaithful servant.Messages to the Melville family C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or online tributes to www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Kelly Ann and Elliot through Grace Vineyard Church would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rjmelville2504 A service to celebrate, farewell and remember Rodney's life will be held at the Grace Vineyard Beach Campus, 111 Seaview Road, New Brighton, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Apr. 26, 2019

