NICKALLS, Rodger William:
On June 13, 2019, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Donna, Stephen and Melanie. Dotting Grandad of Alex and Isabelle. Loved by his furry friend Billie. Treasured son of the late Bert and Phyllis. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Annette, the late John, and Helen and Brian. A loved uncle and great-uncle. Messages to the Nickalls family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Special thanks to Dr Hammond Williamson and the staff at Parkstone Care Home. At Rodger's request, a private service has been held.
He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019