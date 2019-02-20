Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Robyn died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, February 18, 2019, aged 64 years. Deeply loved life partner and wife of Jeff Field, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hannah Field and Matt Kerr, Harriet Field and Tom Watson, and Bella Field and David Betts, and Kate Field (deceased), and much loved Nan of Christabel Field. Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Robyn Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Robyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 23, at 2.00pm.







STEWART, Robyn Ann:Robyn died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, February 18, 2019, aged 64 years. Deeply loved life partner and wife of Jeff Field, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hannah Field and Matt Kerr, Harriet Field and Tom Watson, and Bella Field and David Betts, and Kate Field (deceased), and much loved Nan of Christabel Field. Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Robyn Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Robyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 23, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers