STEWART, Robyn Ann:
Robyn died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, February 18, 2019, aged 64 years. Deeply loved life partner and wife of Jeff Field, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hannah Field and Matt Kerr, Harriet Field and Tom Watson, and Bella Field and David Betts, and Kate Field (deceased), and much loved Nan of Christabel Field. Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Robyn Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Robyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019