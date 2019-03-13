MATHEWS,
|
Robyn Ethel Frontin:
Peacefully at home on March 11, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Sean. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Carroll and Glen Irvine; Patrick and Nicky; and Clare. Adored granny of Danielle, Kenzie, and Kane. A service of thanksgiving will be held for Robyn in the Trinity Church, 152 Kiripaka Road, Tikipunga, Whangarei, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12.00 noon, to be followed by interment at the Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, at 3.30pm. All communication to the 'Mathews Family' PO Box 8010, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019