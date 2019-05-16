O'CONNELL,
Robina Mary (Robbie)
(nee Clelland):
Passed away peacefully at home with family, on May 14, 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of Richard (Dick). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Josephine and Terry, Rachael (deceased), Fran and Steve, Daniel and Nicci, Sarah and Doug, Sean, Mereanna, and Matthew and Beck. Loved grandmother of all her 20 grandchildren and a loved great-grandmother of 16, and a loved sister, aunty, cousin and friend of many.
R.I.P.
Messages to 142 Revell Street, Hokitika 7810. A Memorial Service to celebrate Robbie's life will be held in the All Saints Church, Cnr Bealey and Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Monday, May 20, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 16 to May 18, 2019