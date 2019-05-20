WATSON,
Robin Harold David:
Passed away in Christchurch at Park Lane Retirement Village, on Friday, May 17, 2019, aged 88. Loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father and father-in-law of Raelene and Grant; Paul and Lorraine; Cheryl and John. Cherished Poppa of Jackie and Jason; Samantha; Jake and Lucy. Great- grandfather of Willow and Skye; Josh and Paige Robin, sometimes called Pom or Tom, was a hard-working blacksmith, crane driver and railway worker who was a humble caring man who gave much more to the world and his family than he ever took. The family acknowledge the caring support of Dr Brett Mann over the past 30 years and other staff at Ilam Medical Centre. Messages c/- the Watson family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at The Papanui Club, Meeting Rm 1, 310 Sawyers Arms Rd, on Thursday, May 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019