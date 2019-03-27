Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased), and Shirley, much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Dennis (deceased), Beth and Ray, Sharon (deceased), Deborah and Eric, and Garth, also Phillippa and Lance, Grant and Marnie, and loved granddad and great-granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Secker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







SECKER, Robin Garth:On March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased), and Shirley, much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Dennis (deceased), Beth and Ray, Sharon (deceased), Deborah and Eric, and Garth, also Phillippa and Lance, Grant and Marnie, and loved granddad and great-granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Secker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers