MORTON-SMITH, Robin:

On May 17, 2019, aged 72 years, at Dove Hospice, Auckland. Much loved daughter of the late Fay and Norman, sister of Peter (and Miriam), Aunt of Charlie, Toni and Dan. Courageous and defiant to the end, Robin did it her way - as always! Special thanks to her friends and Toni who rallied around Robin for her final weeks. She will be greatly missed by family and friends in NZ and USA, along with her Air NZ and Henkel NZ friends and colleagues. Raise a glass of bubbles and remember your favourite 'Robin' moment - there will be plenty... No flowers by request. Any messages can be sent to

40 Santa Maria Avenue, Mt Pleasant, Christchurch. A private farewell has been held according to Robin's wishes.

State of Grace East

095270366



