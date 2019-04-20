McALLISTER,
Robin Lockwood:
A819973 WO1 (rtd) McAllister R L RNZE (Rob/Mac). Loving husband of Wilma. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Wayne Milligan, Vernon and Mary McAllister, Jenny and Nev Brydon, Mark Sangster and Kylie Beri, Brent McAllister and Kiri Conrad and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Passed away peacefully, after a brave battle, at Logan Hospital in Queensland on March 30, 2019. Privately cremated at Centenary Memorial Gardens Queensland. Ashes brought home to Christchurch for a Memorial Service at 10.00am on April 29, at Papanui RSA.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019