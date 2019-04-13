Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin LIVERMORE. View Sign

LIVERMORE,

Robin Leonard:

Passed away peacefully with his sister by his side on February 16, 2019. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle, will be missed by his family. Many thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Special Care Unit for all their care they gave Robin while he was there. Thank you also to Lamb and Hayward for the care they took of Robin after he passed away. A private burial has already taken place. At rest now with mum, auntie, and his grandmother. Any messages to 25 Springbank Street, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053.





