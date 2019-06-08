TOOTELL, Robert Norman:
Born March 27, 1940, passed away June 6, 2019, aged 79 years young. Loved father of Phillip, David and Kerryn and father-in-law of Pauline, Phillip's beautiful wife. Cherished husband of Horiana, and dad of Patrick and father-in-law of Kathleen, Patrick's beautiful wife. Nephew of Greta and Ron Asquith. Special granddad to all his mokopuna, Hayley, Renee, Christopher, Ashleigh, Te Haeata, and Autahi, and his great-grandchildren Michelle, Brooke, Poppy, Willow, Axle, Whetu-Kura and Inanga. Bob will lay at home, 605 Blue Spur Road, Hokitika, on Saturday, June 8, and will be taken to Arahura Marae on Sunday, June 9, at 2.00pm. Funeral Service will commence at 10.30am at Arahura Marae, on Monday, June 10, followed by burial at Hokitika Cemetery. Messages to 605 Blue Spur Road, RD2, Hokitika 7882.
Go the Crusaders!!!
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019