THOMAS, Robert Sidney:
Passed away peacefully after a short, well fought battle, at Nurse Maude Hospital, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. In his 72nd year. Dearly beloved brother of Susan and brother-in-law of Bobby, beloved brother of the late David, and much loved uncle and great-uncle to Brent, Belinda, Anna, Dennis, Jennifer, Melissa, Jamie, Sophie, and Mollie. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Nurse Maude and all the staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Thomas family, c/- PO Box 973, Christchurch 8140.
Will be sadly missed,
rest in peace.
A private service is to be held.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019