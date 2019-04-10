SMITHEM,
Robert William (Bob): MBE
Senior T.F. Warrant Officer (retired). Regimental Sargent Major (RSM). 3rd Field Ambulance Medical Corp NZ: Y213830. Suddenly in Christchurch on April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Marilyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Vikki, Ian Yeoman, and Alana. Much loved by all his cousins and in-laws. A special friend to so many.
"A real community man gone but never to be forgotten"
In his 77 year. Messages c/- Smithem Family, 236 Bell Hill Road, Kokuku, Dodson 7872. A private family cremation service has been held at Robert's request. Robert's Memorial Service will be held at a time to be advised.
"The Last Great Organiser"
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019