SCHOFIELD, Robert John:

Rob passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 14, 2019. Loving husband of Linda, darling Dad to Jake, Kate, and Ella, great friend of Eden, and Nick, gorgeous granddad to Archie, and Rose and friend, mate, hombre, gringo, cobba to many. Special bro of Tony and Jacqui, and brother-in-law of Sue, Jenny, David and Warren (and their families), loved son-in-law of Betty Bryson. In lieu of flowers, a native tree or donation to the Friends of Kelsey's Bush would be gratefully accepted to fulfill Rob's passion of feeding our birds and healing our earth. A celebration of his life will be held at Atwill Park Scout Den, Mill Rd, Waimate, on Thursday, April 18, at 1.00pm. Messages to 217 Mill Rd, Waimate 7978.

