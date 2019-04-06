ROBINSON, Robert (Bob):
Passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Resthome. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris. Dearly loved father of Anne, Maree and Rose. Grandfather of Davinia Sutton, Andrew Ferguson, Nicolas, Jonathon and Hamish Chia. Great-grandfather of Quentin and Emilia Sutton. Funeral details to be advised in the Christchurch Press on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019