Robert Nichol (Bob):

On March 29, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Louise, Barry and Laura, Dale and Josephine, Paul and Mary, Brenda and Ross McMillan, Shirleen and Robin Oakley, cherished grandad of Carla, Wendy, Lisa, Jessica, Benjamin, Sara-Jane, Claire, Andrew, Emily, Nicole, Kathryn, Christopher, Rose, April and great-grandchildren Daniel, Liam, Isaac, Zara, Georgia, Maia, Max, Harriet, and Lucy.

'Will be missed'

Many thanks to Parklands Hospital for their outstanding care of Bob. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Robertson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Bob will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, April 6, at 10.00am, interment to follow.







ROBERTSON,Robert Nichol (Bob):On March 29, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Louise, Barry and Laura, Dale and Josephine, Paul and Mary, Brenda and Ross McMillan, Shirleen and Robin Oakley, cherished grandad of Carla, Wendy, Lisa, Jessica, Benjamin, Sara-Jane, Claire, Andrew, Emily, Nicole, Kathryn, Christopher, Rose, April and great-grandchildren Daniel, Liam, Isaac, Zara, Georgia, Maia, Max, Harriet, and Lucy.'Will be missed'Many thanks to Parklands Hospital for their outstanding care of Bob. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Robertson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Bob will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, April 6, at 10.00am, interment to follow. Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019

