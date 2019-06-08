PETHERAM,
Robert Andrew (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at The Oaks Retirement Village; two days before his 87th birthday. Much loved husband of Margaret, (Marg) and much loved father and father-in-law of Mick, Rob and Tony, Darryl and Sue. Loved Granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the Staff at The Oaks. At Bob's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Petheram family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019