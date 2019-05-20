Robert (Bill) PATTERSON

On May 18, 2019, passed away peacefully. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, cherished dad of Victoria, Gabhriel, and Duncan, loved father-in-law of Mark, and Jan, devoted grandad of Will, Hannah, and Ben. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Patterson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Bill will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on May 20, 2019
