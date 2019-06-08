Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert PARSONS. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Robert Percival (Bob):

(Late of M.E.D. and Orion)

On June 6, 2019, at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for 58 years of his loving wife, Robin. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Angela, Christine and Mitchell Law, Margaret and Gary Robinson, loved Granddad of Inga and Liam, and Haylee and Dhana. Loved only brother of Peter and uncle of Tara, brother-in-law of Paul and Allison Rosanowski and uncle of Thea and Clyde. Special thanks to the Cardio Unit at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Bob. Messages to the Parsons Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of God, Halswell, would be appreciated and may be made either online at bit.ly/rpparsons0606 or at the service. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.00pm.







PARSONS,Robert Percival (Bob):(Late of M.E.D. and Orion)On June 6, 2019, at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for 58 years of his loving wife, Robin. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Angela, Christine and Mitchell Law, Margaret and Gary Robinson, loved Granddad of Inga and Liam, and Haylee and Dhana. Loved only brother of Peter and uncle of Tara, brother-in-law of Paul and Allison Rosanowski and uncle of Thea and Clyde. Special thanks to the Cardio Unit at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Bob. Messages to the Parsons Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of God, Halswell, would be appreciated and may be made either online at bit.ly/rpparsons0606 or at the service. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers