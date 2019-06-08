Robert PARSONS

Death Notice

PARSONS,
Robert Percival (Bob):
(Late of M.E.D. and Orion)
On June 6, 2019, at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for 58 years of his loving wife, Robin. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Angela, Christine and Mitchell Law, Margaret and Gary Robinson, loved Granddad of Inga and Liam, and Haylee and Dhana. Loved only brother of Peter and uncle of Tara, brother-in-law of Paul and Allison Rosanowski and uncle of Thea and Clyde. Special thanks to the Cardio Unit at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Bob. Messages to the Parsons Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of God, Halswell, would be appreciated and may be made either online at bit.ly/rpparsons0606 or at the service. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from June 8 to June 10, 2019
