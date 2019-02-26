OLLERENSHAW,
Robert Francis (Bob):
Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Nelson Tasman Hospice. Dearly loved husband of the late Bev. Adored and cherished dad and father-in-law of Denise and Bruce Cameron (Palmerston), Jackie and Mark Dempster (Christchurch), Sue and Jeff Wadsworth (Tapawera), and Jo and Wayne Lindsay (Outram). Special grandad Bob to Emma and Pete, Sonya and Nick, Rebecca and Tony, Bryan and Tesh, Pip and Minesh, Tania and William, Ben and Pip, Kaitlyn and Finn and Jessica. Great-grandad to Cruise and Reid, Olly and Georgia, Billie and the late Ella. Loved Dad of his loyal companion Snazzy. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Shedwood Lodge Hall, Main Road, Tapawera, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019