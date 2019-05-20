NURSE,
Robert William (Bob):
(Flt Lt. 489 Squadron). Bob passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home on May 13, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, father and father-in-law of Rob and Garth, and Sally and John, Poppy of William, Annabel and Olly, Sophie and Tim, and Harry and Mel, great-grandfather of Freddie, and Maddy.
Bob will be sadly missed
by his family.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Nurse, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019