McGINLEY, Robert (Bobby):
On April 17, 2019, peacefully at Bishop Selwyn Rest Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Michelle (Roxburgh), and Julie and Jason May. Much loved "Bobby" of Madison and Charlie, and "silly Bobby" of Sofia and Cougar. Loved brother of Tommy, Michael, Cathy, Patsy (deceased), Charlie, Johnny (deceased), Jim, Sadie, Anne, and Maureen (all of Scotland), and loved brother-in-law of Alec Barbour (Christchurch). Messages to the McGinley Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Bishop Selwyn Hospital for their loving care of Bobby. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Hoon Hay, on Tuesday, April 23, at 10.30am followed by burial at the Sydenham Cemetery, 1 Milton Street, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019