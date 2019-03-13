McCULLOUGH,
Robert (Roy):
On Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home in Christchurch, aged 76 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Morgan, Nadiene and Gordon. Loved Grandad of Ashleigh, Ella, Cole, and Liam, and friend of Muriel. Special thanks to all the staff at Access for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to the McCullough family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Harewood, Christchurch, on Friday, March 15 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019