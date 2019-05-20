KERR, Robert Lindsay:
(retired Judge). On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Dove Hospice, St Andrews Village. Dearly loved husband of Joanne. Loved father of Richard, Belinda and Hamish, and father-in-law of Jodie and Nicola. Loved grandfather of Kaleb, Ellie, Max, Charlotte and Jack, and loved brother of Christine Bain. A service for Robert will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday, May 24, at 12.00pm. All communications c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank 1742.
