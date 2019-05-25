JOPP,

Robert McLennan (Bob):

Of Ranfurly, passed peacefully at The Maniototo Hospital, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Ida, cherished father and father-in-law of Clare and Andrew (Christchurch), David and Maree, adored grandad of Katrina, Jeff, Emily, Tessa, Sam, Matt, Josh, Dan and families. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left at Bob's service for the Maniototo Hospital Building Fund. The family wishes to thank Dr Verne Smith and the wonderful staff at the Manitoto Hospital for their care of Bob in the last year. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Monday, May 27, at the Kyeburn Hall, Kyeburn-Ranfurly Road, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Kyeburn Cemetery. Messages to: 8 A Fraser Avenue, Ranfurly 9397.

