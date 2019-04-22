HOUSE,
Robert William, (Rob):
62, passed away peacefully on Friday, 19 April 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is survived by his wife Sue, and children Tina-Marie, Calvin and Cody, father Vic House, mother Maureen (passed), sister Patricia Day, brother Colin House, Eric and Julie Sherburd and family. Messages for Rob's family may be posted C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Memorial Service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at The [email protected] Rossendale (100 Old Tai Tapu Rd, Kennedys Bush, Christchurch) on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019