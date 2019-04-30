HERKESS, Robert George
(Bob): CEng, FIMarEST
Passed peacefully on April 28, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 78 years. Beloved husband, father, father-in-law to Judy, Doug and Tracey, Russell and Natasha. Treasured Grandad to Ryan and Rebecca, and Augustus. Loved brother and uncle to Anne, Tony and Andrew (UK). A special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care shown to Bob and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice in Bob's memory would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rgherkess2804. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at the Bowling Pavilion, Papanui Club, 302 Sawyers Arms Road, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 30, 2019