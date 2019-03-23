HARRISON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert HARRISON.
Robert John (Bob):
Peacefully on March 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Muriel, much loved father and father-in-law of John, Murray, Bruce and Anna-Marie, and a loved granddad Bob of Alice, and Scott. Loved brother-in-law of Eric and Yvonne. Special thanks to all the staff at Middlepark Retirement Home for their professional caring love shown to Bob and the family. At Bob's request a private funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019