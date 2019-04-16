CURRIE, Robert (Bert):
On April 15, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 92nd year. Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin and Natalie, Janice and Peter, Gaynor, and John and Louise, respected granddad of all his grandchildren, devoted and loved best friend of Val Windsor and her family, and a loved uncle and friend to many.
"Will always be remembered."
Many thanks to everyone who has cared for Bert over the last few years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bert Currie, c/- PO Box 13193, Christchurch 8141. The Service for Bert will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.00pm, private interment to follow.
Published in The Press on Apr. 16, 2019