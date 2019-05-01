CHARLTON,
Robert Aubrey (Bob):
RAF 2276984 CPL. Died peacefully at Golden Bay Community Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged 98. Loved husband of Mathilde (Tillie). Loved father and father-in-law of Robin and Alan, Connie and John, Chris and Anna. Loved grandfather of James; Sophie and Ben; Alice, Tom, Kathryn and Isabella (deceased). A celebration of Bob's life will be held at East Takaka Church, on Friday, May 3, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment ceremony and afternoon tea. Flowers are welcome or you may give to Bob's charity: Hearing Nelson. Contact Matuku Funerals for details. Messages may be sent to Robin, Connie or Chris or to Matuku Funerals. ([email protected])
Published in The Press on May 1, 2019