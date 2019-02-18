BRYDON,
Robert James (Rob):
Peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Aged 62 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Adam and Alissa, and Nick, loved brother and brother-in-law of Nev and Jenny, Donna, and Charlotte and Tom Brydon-Smith. Messages to the Brydon family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ, would be appreciated and may be made at the service for directly to Kidney Health New Zealand, account number 06-0501-0280602-00. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rob's life, will be held in The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Johns Road, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019