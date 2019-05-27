BARRETT,
Robert Barry (Bob):
Loved husband of Jenny. Father and grandfather of Adam, Sarah and Emmy, Lucy and Nick and Simon. Loved son of the late Bob and Olive. Brother of Jacqui, Steve and family. Son-in-law of the late Ray and Jean, and brother-in-law of Brenda, Glen, Val, George, and their families. Loved cousin of Christine, Rory, Yvonne, Peter, Suzie, Yvonne, and their families. Funeral will be held at Avonpark Chapel, Linwood, on Tuesday, May 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019