Robert Harold (Bob):
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, at Cargill Lifecare, Invercargill. Aged 76 years. Loved father of Daniel and Benjamin. Loved grandfather of Addison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Beryl (Hokitika), Douglas and Lyn (Ashburton), Charles and Lyn (Christchurch), Jenny and the late Graeme (Invercargill), Bruce and Sandy (Australia), Heather and the late Jim Ripia (Rangiora), Daphne and Alistair Tindall (Temuka). A dearly loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces also his great and great-great-nephews and nieces. As to Bob's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Jenny Armstrong, C/o Cargill Lifecare and Village, Apartment 8, 1 Cargill Street, Invercargill.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019