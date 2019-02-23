Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert ARMSTRONG. View Sign



Robert Harold (Bob):

Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, at Cargill Lifecare, Invercargill. Aged 76 years. Loved father of Daniel and Benjamin. Loved grandfather of Addison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Beryl (Hokitika), Douglas and Lyn (Ashburton), Charles and Lyn (Christchurch), Jenny and the late Graeme (Invercargill), Bruce and Sandy (Australia), Heather and the late Jim Ripia (Rangiora), Daphne and Alistair Tindall (Temuka). A dearly loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces also his great and great-great-nephews and nieces. As to Bob's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Jenny Armstrong, C/o Cargill Lifecare and Village, Apartment 8, 1 Cargill Street, Invercargill.







ARMSTRONG,Robert Harold (Bob):Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, at Cargill Lifecare, Invercargill. Aged 76 years. Loved father of Daniel and Benjamin. Loved grandfather of Addison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Beryl (Hokitika), Douglas and Lyn (Ashburton), Charles and Lyn (Christchurch), Jenny and the late Graeme (Invercargill), Bruce and Sandy (Australia), Heather and the late Jim Ripia (Rangiora), Daphne and Alistair Tindall (Temuka). A dearly loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces also his great and great-great-nephews and nieces. As to Bob's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Jenny Armstrong, C/o Cargill Lifecare and Village, Apartment 8, 1 Cargill Street, Invercargill. Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers